Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

According to a report seen in the Nigerian business news agency, Nairametrics, the Nigerian billionaires' net worth has significantly decreased from the original $6.3 billion reported in January by Forbes to a reported $3.6 billion.

Mike Adenuga lost $2.7 billion as a result of a number of circumstances. First off, his net worth suffered as a result of the directive of the country's newly elected president in unifying the country's exchange rates. This same factor also contributed to a significant decline in the net worth of Africa's richest man and Nigerian native, Aliko Dangote who was for some time, as a result, pushed to second place on Forbes Africa's list of wealthiest people.

Additionally, Adenuga's investments in privately owned companies like Conoil and Globacom are blamed for the drop in net value.

Adenuga, who currently ranks third in terms of wealth in Nigeria, made his money through his forays into the telecom and oil production industries. With millions of members, Globacom, his mobile phone network, is the third-largest operator in Nigeria. Additionally, six oil blocks are operated by his oil exploration business, Conoil Producing, in the Niger Delta.