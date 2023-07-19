Nigeria's economy under pressure as fuel hits the highest-ever price

The immediate cause could not be determined, although it may be related to recent predictions by oil marketers that the price of gasoline will soon reach N700 per liter.

According to a circular obtained by the American news agency, Reuters, prices were revised nationally from 557 Naira per liter across gasoline outlets run by the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co. Ltd. (NNPC).

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria's (MOMAN) chairman, Clement Isong, said that the rise in pricing was brought on by both growing global oil prices and the naira's value relative to the dollar, adding that "there has to be cost recovery" for merchants.

The NNPC is one of the six main petroleum merchants in Nigeria, and MOMAN makes up around one-third of the industry.

The subsidy, which had kept prices low for decades but had grown increasingly expensive, costing the government $10 billion last year, was eliminated by Tinubu, who is launching Nigeria's greatest reforms in decades to address concerns such as its heavy debt burden.

56 private companies have received licenses to import gasoline since the subsidy was eliminated, and 10 of them are scheduled to begin supplying in the third quarter, eliminating NNPC's import monopoly. NNPC has been the only party using crude swap contracts to import gasoline.