Nigeria’s inflation rate is at 52% and not the 20.8% reported by the National Bureau of Statistics - Steve Hanke

Chinedu Okafor
  • Steve Hanke, a US Applied Economics professor has refuted the NBS’s inflation report. 
  • While the NBS claims the inflation rate is at 20.08%, Hanke argues that using the proper calculation, the interest rate is 52%. 
  • The difference in both figures is a result of different methodologies used by both parties. 

The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased to 20.8%, but this figure has been disproven.

Recommended articles

This news came as another demoralizing blow to business owners all across the country and spurred some panic amongst a few Nigerian economists.

However, as bad as that sounded, renowned American economist, and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University has relayed some even worse news.

According to the professor, Nigeria’s interest rate is 52%, 21.92% more than what the National Bureau of Statistics had reported.

To arrive at this figure, Steve Hanke used several metrics, including high-frequency, free-market exchange-rate data in combination with Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) theory. This defers from the NBS methodology which accounts for only 740 items in its basket of goods used for creating the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

However, Hanke’s Inflation Dashboard contains price changes for everything bought and sold in Nigeria, not just those items in the NBS basket.

Hanke also took into account the rapidly depreciating Naira (Nigeria’s official currency) in his calculation.

According to Nairametrics, “The NBS calculates the official statistics by measuring the changes in the prices of items in the official basket (in local currency). The NBS also uses a sampling method to determine these prices.

The items in the official basket are then given weights and a price index is created. On the other hand, purchasing power parity is based on exchange rate data and price level differences between two countries. PPP avoids measurement errors and weighting issues common in official price indices.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
