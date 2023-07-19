Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begins in Kenya, posing a threat to Safaricom and others

With a pledge to provide download speeds of up to 250 Mbps and upload rates of up to 35 Mbps, the multinational, which is a spinoff of Elon Musk's space technology company SpaceX, has also named local internet company Karibu Connect as its first authorized distributor in Kenya.

The purchase of a terminal to allow the connections will cost a Kenyan home user Ksh89,000 ($628) plus a Ksh3,100 ($21.88) delivery fee, while the monthly membership rate will be Ksh6,500 ($45.89). This information is shown in a notice that is posted on Starlink's website.

For commercial usage, however, the price of the gear will be Ksh349,106 ($2,465) plus Ksh7,500 for shipment, while Ksh13,572 ($95.81) each month is the cost of the subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a spot check by Business Daily, a Kenyan business news publication, Starlink's fixed monthly cost is in the middle of that of other internet service providers.

For example, market leader Safaricom offers an 8 Mbps bronze fibre package for residential usage for Ksh2,999 ($21.17) per month, while a 20 Mbps silver bundle costs Ksh4,100 ($28.94).

Gold with 40 Mbps speed and Diamond with 100 Mbps speed are two Safaricom office-use packages available for Ksh6,299 ($44.47) and Ksh12,499 ($88.24), respectively.

While JTL charges Ksh5,250 ($37) per month for a 40 Mbps speed plan, Ksh10,500 ($74.13) for a 65 Mbps package, Ksh15,750 ($111.19) for a 90 Mbps package, and Ksh21,000 ($148.25) for a 140 Mbps package.