Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval

In a statement that was sent to Business Insider Africa, Paga explained that the launch was in partnership with the Bank of Abyssinia, a leading lender in the Horn of Africa country.

Paga described the partnership with Bank of Abyssinia as a core, strategic development, seeing as the lender is one of the leading players in the country. Business Insider Africa understands that the bank has more than five million customers and close to 700 branches. It is also a pioneer of Ethiopia's digital finance and payment solutions.

READ: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is currently amending its laws to allow foreign banks to operate in the country

Following the official launch, Paga will now begin to avail Ethiopians access to its online payment gateway, as well as other financial services. This would, in turn, help to drive and enhance the country's digital economy.

BI Africa

Adam Abate, the Chief Executive Officer of Paga Ethiopia, commented on the official launch, saying:

“Ethiopia is on the cusp of a digital transformation. Paga has a long history working in Ethiopia, and we are very excited for this next phase of our involvement in Ethiopia, where we can provide innovative payment and financial services to the market. We are equally excited to be partnering with the Bank of Abyssinia, which has demonstrated its commitment to and capabilities in driving Ethiopia’s digital economy forward. Combined with Paga’s innovation and technology, we believe our offering will be very exciting for Ethiopian consumers and businesses.”