Pan-African media company Pulse expands to Côte d’Ivoire

Victor Oluwole
Pulse's leadership team with the Pulse Kenya team earlier this year.
  • Pulse launched in Côte d’Ivoire yesterday - with its website www.pulse.ci and ‘Pulse Côte d’Ivoire’- channels across all major social media platforms
  • After entering Uganda in January, Pulse has now expanded into its 6th market with this launch in Côte d’Ivoire
  • Pulse is now present with its news & entertainment and digital marketing & service offering in Nigeria & Ghana in Anglophone West Africa, Kenya & Uganda in East Africa and Senegal & Côte d’Ivoire in Francophone West Africa
  • Pulse boasts a large community of young people following its digital media and service offering across the continent, reaching over 27 million monthly users and followers across platforms.

Côte d’Ivoire has joined the list of countries served by one of Africa’s leading digital media companies, Pulse, with the official launch of Pulse Côte d’Ivoire on Monday, Apr 4, 2022. Pulse is also the licensee of this BI Africa publication from Business Insider, the leading global business publication.

With a dedicated team in Abidjan, a news & entertainment website and social media accounts, Pulse Côte d’Ivoire will aim to inform and engage the country’s young population. Pulse also wants to partner with the country’s top media personalities and influencers to foster the creator ecosystem.

A view of Le Plateau, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
A view of Le Plateau, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Founder & Publisher of Pulse, Leonard Stiegeler, the launch of the Pulse brand and service offering in Côte d’Ivoire is in line with the company’s mission to reach Africa’s young population across the continent.

"Serving young people also in Côte d’Ivoire has long been a goal of ours - I am happy & grateful that we can now do so, with a great team in place in Abidjan!" he said.

Pulse Côte d’Ivoire Managing Director Paul Henri Hié also believes the time is right for Pulse to launch in Côte d’Ivoire.

“We are honoured to start our activities in Côte d’Ivoire, a key market in Francophone Africa. This is another step to growing our impact across the continent, and we are convinced that our expertise in content production and digital marketing will help Ivorian companies get the visibility they deserve.”

Pulse, a leading digital media publisher, launched Pulse Uganda on January 17, 2022, to bring news and entertainment to Ugandans – via its platform and large accounts on all major social media channels.

Pulse Côte d’Ivoire will be informing its audience on its website – www.pulse.ci – and its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

