Top retirement destinations in Africa according to survey

Victor Oluwole
Tourists take a morning stroll along the beach in Saly, a coastal resort town in Senegal popular with Western tourists, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
  • Retirement can be stressful if you're worried about finances, but Africa offers affordable and culturally-rich retirement destinations.
  • The cost of living can vary significantly among African countries. Nigeria, South Africa, and Mauritius are among the most expensive, while Algeria and Tunisia are the least expensive.
  • Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, and Egypt offer a balance of affordability, stable political climate, diverse culture, and unique experiences for retirees seeking adventure and exploration.

Retirement is a time to relax, travel, and enjoy life, but it can also be a stressful experience if you are worried about your finances. For those looking for an affordable and culturally-rich retirement destination, Africa is an excellent choice. However, the cost of living in each country can vary significantly. Here's a breakdown of the cost to retire comfortably in Africa, according to data from NetCredit.

Cost-of-a-Comfortable-Retirement-Across-Africa
Nigeria: $376,269 Nigeria is the most expensive country to retire in Africa. While the country has a rich cultural heritage and natural wonders, the high cost of living may be a deterrent for expat retirees.

Whispering Palms Resort, Badagry, Lagos. [Hotels]
South Africa: $309,153 South Africa is a popular destination for tourists and expats, but it's also one of Africa's most expensive places to retire. The cost of living is higher in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Noetzie beach in South Africa is fourth on the continent and the 16th globally
Mauritius: $320,338 Mauritius is a beautiful island nation with a warm climate, pristine beaches, and a diverse culture. However, the high cost of living makes it one of Africa's most expensive places to retire.

Trou-aux-Biches - Mauritius
Tanzania: $261,525 Tanzania is a budget-friendly retirement destination in Africa with a low cost of living and breathtaking scenery. The country is home to the Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro, making it an excellent destination for adventure and nature enthusiasts.

Aerial view of a beautiful tropical island and beach, small fisherman boat on clear blue reef water along Africa, Tanzania, Zanzibar.
Morocco: $249,450 Morocco is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and a low cost of living. However, the country's political instability may deter some retirees.

Agadir beach, Morocco. (suitcasemag)
Ghana: $233,166 Ghana is an up-and-coming destination for expats and retirees. With a low cost of living, friendly locals, and a stable political climate, it's a great option for those looking to retire in Africa.

Coconut Grove Beach Resort, Elmina Ghana
Algeria: $210,991 Algeria is one of the least-expensive countries to retire in Africa. With a rich history, stunning landscapes, and a low cost of living, it's an attractive destination for retirees looking for an affordable and culturally-rich retirement experience.

Algiers, the capital of Algeria
Tunisia: $215,610 Tunisia is a popular vacation destination, but it's not yet swarmed with retirees. Americans of European heritage may find a connection in the French language and Italian architecture due to strong relationships (including a complex colonial history). Tunisia is warm-to-hot all year round, the coastal life is pleasant and easy, and the living costs for retirees are the second-lowest in Africa.

Tourists sunbathe on a private beach near a hotel in Tunisia's Nabeul on July 1, 2018
Egypt: $217,388 Egypt is another affordable option for retirees looking to live comfortably in Africa. With a rich history and culture, a warm climate, and a low cost of living, it's an attractive destination for those seeking adventure and exploration.

A journalist tours inside the step pyramid of Djoser in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, south of the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2020.
Uganda: $240,366 Uganda has lost its spot as the most affordable African country to retire. However, with a stable political climate, friendly locals, and a diverse culture, it's still an excellent option for retirees seeking an affordable and unique retirement experience.

Tourist site in Uganda
Kenya: $240,593 Kenya is known for its stunning wildlife, landscapes, and culture. While the cost of living is higher than in some other African countries, it's still an affordable option for those seeking a retirement experience filled with adventure and exploration.

Kenya has won three global awards this year which are Africa’s Leading Golf destination, Africa’s Leading Tourist destination and now World Leading Safari destination.
Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
