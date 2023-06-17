See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

The 129-page Budget address aimed to explain the rationale behind the expansive revenue-raising scheme that would see the State accept a number of regulations from the two Washington-based organizations that Kenya committed to following, including hiking the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to 16%.

Additionally, a number of commodities were taken off the zero-rating list, which means they would now be subject to the 16 percent sales tax, a policy the World Bank has long supported.

Dr. Ruto has refused to back down on the idea to impose VAT on petroleum goods despite it enjoying broad support. His first priority after taking office was to gradually eliminate gasoline subsidies in accordance with IMF requirements.

“Mr. Speaker, we are truly grateful as a nation to our development partners who have over the years provided financial resources to support the implementation of government programs, policy, and structural reforms,” said Prof Ndung’u in his speech that put the country’s total spending at Ksh3.68 trillion ($26.28 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 2024.

“In particular, allow me to single out the multilateral institutions, specifically the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Union, the African Development Bank, and the many bilateral donors, institutions, and governments that have walked the journey of socio-economic transformation with Kenya,” he added.