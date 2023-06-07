ADVERTISEMENT
See the record-breaking amount Tanzania made in its coffee export since its independence

Chinedu Okafor
The economy of Tanzania has benefited greatly from record-breaking coffee exports, which have brought in $ 231 million (or roughly Sh 440.5 billion) since independence.

According to Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) general director Primus Kimaryo, 81,498 tonnes of the beans were shipped during the 2022–2023 season. The head of TCB told the media over the weekend that throughout the relevant time, rising production was followed by higher exports.

He claims that 66,605 tonnes of coffee were shipped during the previous season (2021/23), contributing $206.23 million to the economy. Prior to the 2022–23 jackpot, the nation produced 72,000 tonnes of coffee in total during the calendar year 2020–21.

The national goal, according to Mr. Kimaryo, is to generate 300,000 tonnes by 2025 or 2026. He went on to say that this will be accomplished, among other things, by giving the farmers free coffee tree seeds.

Between nine and eleven million coffee tree seedlings would be supplied to the farmers by September of this year, he continued, in order to maintain output. Robusta coffee sells for Sh2,000 per kilogram, whereas the producer price of Arabica coffee is Sh3,000 per kilogram.

The Tanzania Coffee Research Institute's (TaCRI) goal, according to Dr. Jeremiah Magesa, a researcher in charge of technology diffusion, is to create 20 million coffee tree seedlings per year.

Back in October 2022, the TCB spoke about giving three million free Robusta coffee seedlings to farmers to increase the production of lucrative crops.

Then, according to TCB statistics, Tanzania produced an average of 50,000 tonnes of coffee each year in the previous years. However, government initiatives led to a rise in coffee output, which reached 73,022 tonnes in the coffee harvesting season of 2020–2021.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
