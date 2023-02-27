See the roadblock hindering the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

According to a report by The PUNCH newspaper, a Nigerian news publication, this information notes that capital imports into the nation for the industrial and manufacturing sector fell by 48.42% in 2022.

The Punch's article was based on information from the Central Bank of Nigeria's Capital Importation.

The decrease in foreign investment happened as firms battled problems, including a growing debt load and rising interest rates including an increasing debt load and rising interest rates, among others.

According to the CBN's Sectoral Study of Deposit Money Banks' Credit, which the PUNCH’s report is based on, the apex bank noted that operators in the country's manufacturing sector saw their total indebtedness to Nigerian banks jump from N4.09tn in December 2021 to N5.33tn in November 2022.

In response to the N1.24 trillion increase in manufacturers' debt in 2022, the CBN increased interest rates five times in a year.

The apex bank noted that there would probably be an increase in business expenditures, which might further raise inflation, in its November 2022 CBN Report published last month.

The report reads in part; “CBN understands the market is currently very tight due to the tightening (i.e., the consecutive four increase of MPR). The bank knows that the cost of new businesses and production will increase, and by extension could be said that this will also fuel further inflation.”

The impact of the interest rate increase on the nation's manufacturers was also acknowledged by the bank.

The report further noted that “We are aware that manufacturers are feeling the tightening, however, we are also looking at employment and disposable income. Where there is an increase in salaries or earnings, the real value of that income is eroded as inflation increases, which inevitably will leads to layoffs and poverty.