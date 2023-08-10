See the Ugandan project that both South Korea and Russia are invested in

President Museveni said at a coffee summit on Tuesday that "we have agreed with Russia and South Korea to build two uranium power stations for electricity." Government representatives have previously discussed building a nuclear power plant in Uganda.

An agreement to create the nuclear station was signed with state authorities in Uganda in 2016 by representatives of the Russian-owned Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, but the project never got off the ground.

Uganda is currently having trouble raising money to build hydro dams, which are less expensive than nuclear power plants. Uganda now has the the capacity to generate 1402MW of electricity, however, it only uses 800MW of that capacity.

The Ugandan administration intends to sell power overseas. According to President Museveni, investors have sought him to mine uranium resources in Uganda for export but he has turned them down. Uranium is a material used to produce nuclear power.

“A Western company proposed to mine uranium. I asked them, ‘mine it and take it where?’ They said export it. I asked to export it for what purpose? They told me, ‘We want to take uranium’,” President Museveni said.

The head of state claimed that the reason he declined was that Uganda still had power issues and that, if they wanted uranium, they should start by processing it here for electricity production.

The president added that the corporate leaders left and didn't come back. Additionally, he noted that he forbade the export of raw resources since doing so would result in job and financial losses for the nation.

He gave the example of how an Indian investor in iron ore approached him about mining and exporting iron ore to India, but after doing some research, he discovered that Uganda would only receive $47 (Ush168,000) from each tonne of iron ore, while the investors would profit $700 (Ush2.5m) from the same amount of raw material if it were processed. He responded, "I directed them to process the iron from here.”

