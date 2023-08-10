ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

See the Ugandan project that both South Korea and Russia are invested in

Chinedu Okafor
President Museveni on Wednesday night issued a statement reassuring Ugandans on the World Bank loan freeze
President Museveni on Wednesday night issued a statement reassuring Ugandans on the World Bank loan freeze
  • President Museveni announces plans for two nuclear power plants, set to generate a massive 15,600 megawatts of electricity in collaboration with Russia and South Korea. 
  • Museveni emphasizes processing uranium at home for electricity production, rejecting export proposals, and aiming to secure energy independence while creating local job opportunities. 
  • Ugandan President's directives to process raw materials like iron ore and wood locally signal a push for value addition, preventing financial losses and bolstering the nation's economic growth.

According to President Yoweri Museveni, two nuclear power plants built by Russia and South Korea would provide 15,600 megawatts of electricity for Uganda. The Ugandan president claimed that one unit would produce 7,000 MW and another 8,400 MW, however, he did not specify a completion date or a source of money for the projects.

Recommended articles

President Museveni said at a coffee summit on Tuesday that "we have agreed with Russia and South Korea to build two uranium power stations for electricity." Government representatives have previously discussed building a nuclear power plant in Uganda.

An agreement to create the nuclear station was signed with state authorities in Uganda in 2016 by representatives of the Russian-owned Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, but the project never got off the ground.

Uganda is currently having trouble raising money to build hydro dams, which are less expensive than nuclear power plants. Uganda now has the the capacity to generate 1402MW of electricity, however, it only uses 800MW of that capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ugandan administration intends to sell power overseas. According to President Museveni, investors have sought him to mine uranium resources in Uganda for export but he has turned them down. Uranium is a material used to produce nuclear power.

“A Western company proposed to mine uranium. I asked them, ‘mine it and take it where?’ They said export it. I asked to export it for what purpose? They told me, ‘We want to take uranium’,” President Museveni said.

The head of state claimed that the reason he declined was that Uganda still had power issues and that, if they wanted uranium, they should start by processing it here for electricity production.

The president added that the corporate leaders left and didn't come back. Additionally, he noted that he forbade the export of raw resources since doing so would result in job and financial losses for the nation.

He gave the example of how an Indian investor in iron ore approached him about mining and exporting iron ore to India, but after doing some research, he discovered that Uganda would only receive $47 (Ush168,000) from each tonne of iron ore, while the investors would profit $700 (Ush2.5m) from the same amount of raw material if it were processed. He responded, "I directed them to process the iron from here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On similar grounds, the president recently prohibited the export of lumber. He declared that only Ugandan-made wooden furniture would be exported. Additionally, he instructed government organizations to avoid purchasing foreign furniture when identical items could be produced locally.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

UAE joins China and the West in the scramble for Africa’s business

UAE joins China and the West in the scramble for Africa’s business