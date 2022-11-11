RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

See why Malawi’s president is unhappy with the ongoing climate change conference

Chinedu Okafor
Malawian Presiden at the COP27, Egypt
  • Malawi’s president has demanded that wealthy nations compensate African nations for the environmental damage it has caused.
  • He spoke about his grievances on the subject with the BBC. 
  • Several African leaders share the same sentiment. 

The Malawian president, Lazarus Chakwera, has expressed his displeasure with some of the conclusions drawn at the ongoing COP27 meeting in Egypt.

The president is against the idea of African nations having a Nationally Determined Contribution, when in reality the continent should be compensated.

He spoke to the BBC at the ongoing COP27 meeting in Egypt, using the opportunity to express his displeasure at the fact wealthy nations are not taking responsibility for the environmental damage it has caused the planet by compensating nations that are ill-equipped to fight the disaster.

He told the BBC, "That's why we're saying if you're really serious about this [then] it's not about charity. This is paying for what you have deliberately used and benefited you and you don't want to pay up."

He spoke about how said wealthy nations have failed to keep their promise to fight climate change. He also noted that he has very minimal interest in attending the conference in the first place, as these conferences, in his opinion, seem to change nothing.

"Many came hesitantly, including myself, because of this. From COP1 all the way to COP27 what has happened? Why are we continuously going around the same issue over and over again? It's because somebody doesn't want to pay up." He added.

This is a subject that was also addressed at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where African leaders highlighted the fact that Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change despite its significantly low carbon emission.

Some African leaders during the conference had debated that Africa should be compensated for suffering the effects of gas pollutants brought about by other continents whose industrialization is harming the entire globe, the same sentiment the president of Malawi just shared.

