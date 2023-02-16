New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

The report found that mobile gaming is driving the growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, with 95% of gamers across the region playing on smartphones or tablets. This trend is expected to continue, with the region's mobile player audience projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2020 and 2024, making it the fastest-growing mobile gaming market in the world. Furthermore, the report predicts that the group of paying gamers in Sub-Saharan Africa is also projected to be the fastest-growing in the world.

The report also highlighted the leading countries in the region for gaming, with South Africa having the highest saturation of gamers, followed by Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. South Africa leads the way in total annual gaming revenue in 2021, with a figure of $290 million, followed by Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Carry1st CEO and Co-founder, Cordel Robbin-Coker, commented on the findings, stating that "Africa is the future of gaming. Thanks to the massive influx of people coming online and a young and dynamic population, gaming in Africa is exploding. Crucially, this applies not only to people playing games, but also those willing to pay as well."