Kenya grants licence to Taifa Gas, owned by Tanzanian billionaire Rostam Aziz

- Tanzanian billionaire, Rostam Aziz, has been granted a license to build a cooking gas plant in Mombasa, Kenya, to compete in the Kenyan cooking gas market.
- The entry of Taifa Gas, owned by Aziz, is expected to trigger a competition for control of the Kenyan LPG market with existing players like Mohamed Jaffer, owner of Africa Gas and Oil Ltd.
- The construction of Taifa Gas' plant is expected to increase competition, lower costs and improve supply of cooking gas in Kenya.
Taifa Gas, which is owned by Tanzanian business magnate Rostam Aziz, has received a licence from Kenya to establish a cooking gas plant and storage facilities at Mombasa port. The move is set to challenge the market control of Kenyan business tycoon Mohamed Jaffer, who is based in Mombasa and is the current leader in the Kenyan cooking gas industry. Aziz's Taifa Gas is now a significant competitor in the Kenyan liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market and is expected to create increased competition, lower prices, and better access to LPG for Kenyan households.