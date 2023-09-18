Tanzania’s investment grew by a staggering 120% in just one month

This is according to the latest report by the Tanzanian Investment Center, which disclosed that the value of investment projects in the East African country rose from Sh1.06 trillion in July to Sh2.33 trillion in August this year.

The same report also showed that the number of projects rose from 40 in July to 58 in August. Agriculture sits at the center of this rapid growth, as investment funds allocated to this sector rose by more than Sh275.53 billion in the period under review.

According to the report, which was released at the end of last week, Sh849.13 billion was the total revenue actualized from agriculture in August, as opposed to Sh571.10 which was realized in the previous month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the number of projects registered by the Tanzanian Investment Center rose from 3 in July to 10 in August. The report also relayed that the 58 projects in August are expected to create around 25,700 jobs in the country.

This piece of good news follows the growth trend in the Tanzanian economy. Just last week, Business Insider Africa reported that Tanzania’s tourism sector is making a huge comeback. According to the latest figures from the Bank of Tanzania, tourism has made a tremendous rebound, contributing $2.99 billion to foreign exchange profits in July 2023, up from $1.95 billion in July 2022.