ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million

Chinedu Okafor
Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million
Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million
  • Dispute over levies costs Uganda $160 million in uncollected tax from gold exports, says the parliamentary report. 
  • Ugandan gold exporters and refiners raise concerns over tax rates, leading to uncollected revenue of $160 million. 
  • Uganda's export levy on gold sparks disagreement, risking a loss of the processing and refining industry.

According to a report by the Ugandan Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Uganda has lost out on Ush600 billion ($160.77 million) in uncollected tax from the export of gold goods since July 2021 because of a dispute with exporters and refiners over levies.

Recommended articles

Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda's Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, however, blamed the loss on a dispute between the Uganda Revenue Authority and more than 20 gold exporters and refiners in her response to the report to the House on Tuesday.

“From the information provided by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), only two companies are willing to pay the tax. The other companies have raised concerns, and this is being evaluated,” the minister told parliament.

The disagreement can be linked to Uganda's Mining Amendment Bill 2021, which called for a $200 per kilogram (US$ 746,400) tax on processed gold and a 1% fee on unprocessed minerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Planning, and Economic Development hiked the rate, claiming that processed gold was a valuable export, to 5% of the value of processed gold and 10% of the value of raw minerals. Later that year, the Mining Amendment Act 2021, which had the higher rates, was passed into law.

Both the Uganda Free Zones Authority and URA agreed that the rates were unsustainable and issued a warning that they risked losing the processing and refining of gold to other nations that do not impose such a tax. URA suspended the export levy in order to wait for a rate that could enable gold exports.

The entire outstanding export levy, which is imposed at a rate of 5%, was Ush538 billion ($144.16 million) as of December 24, 2022. The UAE, which accounts for the largest portion of Uganda's exports from Kampala, is where the country ships the majority of its gold.

“URA duly issued demand payment notices to collect the levy. However, some gold refiners made a complaint against the same and filed a suit in court where an interim order has been issued,” Ruth Nankabirwa said.

"In order to provide clarity and further engage the entire industry to enable seamless implementation, I wrote to the URA to request that implementation be halted until further guidance is provided,” she added.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building the longest bridge in Africa

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

List of the smartest African Cities in 2023

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE

Morocco’s power supply to the UK receives massive funding from the UAE