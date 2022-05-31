The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

According to the survey, Personal services are the most-searched-for small business type in 22.7% of African countries, the largest share of any continent. These include interior design in Mauritius, cooking gas refills in South Africa, and photography in Namibia.

The map below shows the businesses entrepreneurs want to start the most throughout Africa.

Zenbusiness

The report also found that the range of businesses being searched for by prospective entrepreneurs across Africa varies from cooking gas refills in South Africa to interior design in Mauritius. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type.

Here are the best small business entrepreneurs want to start in Africa.