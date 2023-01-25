ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

The interest rate in Nigeria worsens despite the country’s improved inflation rate

Chinedu Okafor
Inflation graph
Inflation graph
  • Nigeria’s interest rate was increased by the country’s Central Bank despite a dip in its inflation rate.
  • Nigeria’s inflation rate went from 21.47% in November to 21.34%  
  • The Central Bank admitted that the decline in inflation was not significant enough to justify either holding, or cutting the rate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has surcharged the country’s interest rate, despite a dip in its inflation for the month of December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The apex bank increased its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 17.5% (NGCBIR=ECI), in an attempt to control inflation without dismissing lending to the private sector.

This increase in the country’s interest rate came after Nigeria's first inflation dip in almost a year.

In December, Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the country's inflation rate had gone from 21.47% in November to 21.34% in December, marking the first time in 11 months Nigeria’s inflation rate did not trend upwards.

However, the governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, revealed that the decline in inflation was not significant enough to move the needle. He noted that members of the monetary policy committee did not think the decline was big enough to justify either holding, or cutting the rate.

"For us it is not time to celebrate yet. The issue was to what extent should we tighten," Emefiele said during a news conference.

One of the bank’s recent initiatives to curb the incremental increase in inflation was to redesign Nigeria’s currency, effectively creating a premise to revise some of the country's monetary policies that have been counterproductive to the growth of its economy.

In December, the new Naira was revealed and the monetary policies that accompanied it were announced. This new development, according to the governor of the Central Bank, was orchestrated to restore some of the country’s financial merit.

On the subject of Nigeria’s inflation rate, the managing director of Standard Chartered, and chief economist, Africa and Middle East, Razia Khan, stated, "our immediate read on this is that the CBN is showing more anti-inflation resolve, and preparing the way – perhaps - for an eventual FX policy liberalization that will require a reset to higher market rates."

The governor of the Central Bank estimated that the Nigerian economy will grow at a subdued rate of 2.88% in 2023, which is lower than what the government had initially projected.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Port in Dakar Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Aerial view of Tanzania

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa