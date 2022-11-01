RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

The top 10 African countries projected to experience a decline in their GDP growth for 2023 according to the IMF

Chinedu Okafor
  • List of Sub-Saharan African countries whose GDP growths are projected to decline. 
  • The numbers represent a percentage drop in projected GDP earnings for next year, against this year.
  • The IMF listed 12 countries in this category. 

As bad as an economy can be, it can still hinge on the prospect of an economic recovery, and subsequently economic growth.

Of late, the world economy has been abysmal, to say the least. From complications arising from the Covid-19 pandemic to regional conflicts with global ramifications, and projections of a worldwide recession, the world is not economically in the best of times.

The International Monetary Fund seems to share the same sentiment, with its numerous troubling reports all year round. However, while it is easy to fathom an ongoing economic crisis, spurred by real-time economic challenges, it is a harder pill to swallow, knowing that the future might even be bleaker.

Recently, the IMF released another troubling report detailing and, numerically predicting the fate of the sub-Saharan African economy in the coming year. While some countries were projected to experience some growth in their gross domestic products, others were not so fortunate.

Luckily, predictions can be wrong, but based on the IMF’s current report, below are ten countries projected to experience a downturn in their gross domestic product for next year. The figures below represent real GDP growth in percentage.

GDP Growth projection in Sub-Saharan African for 2023
GDP Growth projection in Sub-Saharan African for 2023 Google

Other countries with a projected GDP decline for 2023 include Botswana and Zimbabwe. Botswana for 2022 was 4.1, and 2023 at 4.0, while Zimbabwe’s 2022 projection stood at 3.0, and its 2023 projection at 2.8.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
