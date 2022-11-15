RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

The United States is calling for a de-escalation between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Chinedu Okafor
Antony Blinken and President Paul Kagame
  • Rwanda and the DRC are on the verge of war, and external parties are calling for peace. 
  • The US Secretary of State is the latest to call for peace between Rwanda and the DRC.
  • The US Secretary of State had a meeting with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The cold war between Rwanda and the DRC is beginning to get international attention.

As recently as yesterday, the leaders of the East African Community decided on peace talks to avoid a full-on conflict.

The region is just coming off a war in Tigray, and another war would be counter-productive to the growth and development these countries so desperately need.

Also, there is the issue of widespread diplomatic stress in the sub-continent seeing as the two countries involved have their economic ties with their neighbors, as evident with Kenya already deploying troops to the DRC to protect Kenyan properties in the country. Read Story here.

The newest development in this saga is the involvement of the United States which has openly expressed interest in expanding its investment options in the East African region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Rwanda “to take steps to facilitate de-escalation.” His statement is coming off the heels of the meeting both he and Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs had about the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali.

He took to Twitter to disclose; “I had an important meeting with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta today on the margins of my G20 meetings in Bali. I underscored the United States' deep concern about the continuing violence in eastern DRC, and called on Rwanda to take active steps to facilitate de-escalation.”

In response, the Rwandan Minister of Foreign affairs noted, “Thank you Secretary Blinken for the good meeting. I reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to the regional Nairobi and Luanda mechanisms to bring peace and stability to eastern DRC and the region, and the need for all concerned parties to work towards a political solution to the crisis."

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
