These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

The high income countries have a GNI per capita of at least $12,696, while the upper middle income countries have a GNI per capita of at least $4,096. Also, the GNI per capita in lower middle income countries stands at between $1,046 and $4,095, while low income countries have a GNI per capita of $1,045 or less.

These low income countries, which are also referred to as underdeveloped or emerging markets, are noticeably poorer than countries in the other three development categories highlighted above. Due to their peculiar development challenges, a lot of these countries depend on development aids and subsidised loans from multilateral lenders in order to survive.

There are currently 27 countries that are categorised under the low income list. Out of these 27 countries, 24 are in Sub Saharan Africa while the remaining three are the Middle East. Business Insider Africa hereby present the top 20 African countries on this list, with focus on their GNI per capita.

Somalia: Has a GNI per capita of $130. Mozambique: Has a GNI per capita of $490. Madagascar: Has a GNI per capita of $520. Central African Republic: Has a GNI per capita of $520. DR Congo: Has a GNI per capita of $530. Sierra Leone: Has a GNI per capita of $540. Liberia: Has a GNI per capita of $580. Sudan: Has a GNI per capita of $590. Niger: Has a GNI per capita of $600. Eritrea: Has a GNI per capita of $600. Togo: Has a GNI per capita of $690. Chad: Has a GNI per capita of $700. Gambia: Has a GNI per capita of $750. Uganda: Has a GNI per capita of $780. Burkina Faso: Has a GNI per capita of $780. Burundi: Has a GNI per capita of $780 Guinea Bissau: Has a GNI per capita of $820. Rwanda: Has a GNI per capita of $830. Ethiopia: Has a GNI per capita of $850. Mali: Has a GNI per capita of $870.