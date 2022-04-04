RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita
These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita
  • Business Insider Africa presents 20 African countries on the World Bank's low income countries' list.
  • Low income countries have a GNI per capita of $1,045 or less, and are usually the poorest countries in the world.
  • Many low income countries rely heavily on development aids and subsidised loans from multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and the IMF.

The World Bank classifies all the countries in the world into different development categories, based on certain yardsticks. Currently, there are four broad categories —high income countries, upper middle income countries, lower middle income countries and low income countries.

Recommended articles

READ: Debt in low-income [African] countries has climbed to unprecedented heights, and there're more worrisome trends

The high income countries have a GNI per capita of at least $12,696, while the upper middle income countries have a GNI per capita of at least $4,096. Also, the GNI per capita in lower middle income countries stands at between $1,046 and $4,095, while low income countries have a GNI per capita of $1,045 or less.

"For the current 2022 fiscal year, low-income economies are defined as those with a GNI per capita, calculated using the World Bank Atlas method, of $1,045 or less in 2020; lower middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between $1,046 and $4,095; upper middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between $4,096 and $12,695; high-income economies are those with a GNI per capita of $12,696 or more," explained the World Bank.

READ: 20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

These low income countries, which are also referred to as underdeveloped or emerging markets, are noticeably poorer than countries in the other three development categories highlighted above. Due to their peculiar development challenges, a lot of these countries depend on development aids and subsidised loans from multilateral lenders in order to survive.

READ: Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia and 30 others are on the World Bank's heavily indebted poor countries' list

There are currently 27 countries that are categorised under the low income list. Out of these 27 countries, 24 are in Sub Saharan Africa while the remaining three are the Middle East. Business Insider Africa hereby present the top 20 African countries on this list, with focus on their GNI per capita.

  1. Somalia: Has a GNI per capita of $130.
  2. Mozambique: Has a GNI per capita of $490.
  3. Madagascar: Has a GNI per capita of $520.
  4. Central African Republic: Has a GNI per capita of $520.
  5. DR Congo: Has a GNI per capita of $530.
  6. Sierra Leone: Has a GNI per capita of $540.
  7. Liberia: Has a GNI per capita of $580.
  8. Sudan: Has a GNI per capita of $590.
  9. Niger: Has a GNI per capita of $600.
  10. Eritrea: Has a GNI per capita of $600.
  11. Togo: Has a GNI per capita of $690.
  12. Chad: Has a GNI per capita of $700.
  13. Gambia: Has a GNI per capita of $750.
  14. Uganda: Has a GNI per capita of $780.
  15. Burkina Faso: Has a GNI per capita of $780.
  16. Burundi: Has a GNI per capita of $780
  17. Guinea Bissau: Has a GNI per capita of $820.
  18. Rwanda: Has a GNI per capita of $830.
  19. Ethiopia: Has a GNI per capita of $850.
  20. Mali: Has a GNI per capita of $870.

READ: 10 poorest countries in Africa; how do they live and what needs to be done?

Note that the GNI per capita is the gross national income, converted to U.S. dollars using the World Bank Atlas method, divided by the midyear population.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Sega dancer in Mauritius

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote