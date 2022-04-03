BIAfricaAwards:Today is the last voting day; have you voted?

Recall that Business Insider Africa announced the awards on the 16th of March 2022. This was followed by the unveiling of the 55 nominees for each of the 11 categories on the 21st of March.

Christiane Mbimbe Bossom - Group Corporate Communication Manager at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Onyedikachim Nwankwo - Head Of Product Marketing at Flutterwave Osobajo Olufemi - Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Bet9ja Olajumoke Kujero - Head of Marketing at Jumia Nigeria Christine Maina - General Manager (Marketing) at Brookside Dairy

Olugbenga Agboola- CEO at Flutterwave Tayo Oviosu - Founder/CEO of Paga Dare Okodjou - Founder/CEO of MFS Africa Andrew Takyi-Appiah - Director at Zeepay Curtis Vanderpuije - CEO at ExpressPay

Sim Shagaya - Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited Onyeka Akumah - Co-founder & CEO Treepz Peter Njonjo - Founder/CEO of Twiga Foods Jihan Abass - Founder and CEO, Lami Insurance Technology Olugbenga Agboola -CEO at Flutterwave

Gregory Rockson - CEO of mPharma Ham Serunjogi - CEO of Chipper Cash Shola Akinlade - CEO of Paystack Odunayo Eweniyi - Chief Operating Officer at PiggyVest Olugbenga Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave

Toyosi Akere-Ogunsiji - CEO of Rise Networks Orondaam Otto - Founder/CEO of Slum2School Misha Teasdale - Co-Founder & Director at Greenpop Tunde Onakoya - Founder of Chess in Slums Africa Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa - Founder and executive director at Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab

Vusi Thembekwayo - Chief Executive Officer of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria Reno Omokri - Author/Motivational Speaker Victor Asemota - Board Chair at EdoInnovates Tony Elumelu - Chairman, Heirs Holdings

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala - Director General of the World Trade Organization Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne Rebecca Enonchong - Co-founder of Logiciel Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital Miishe Addy - CEO/Co-founder, Jetstream Africa

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - MD, Future Africa Dr Ola Brown - Director at GreenTree VC Kola Aina - General Partner, Ventures Platform Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital Olugbenga "GB" Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave

Mo Abudu - CEO of EbonyLife Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu - Founder, SoleRebel Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy) - Founder and Record Executive at Mavin Records Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Nigerian novelist Imane Ayissi - Cameroonian haute fashion designer

Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria Jason Njoku - Founder of iRokoTV Eunice Ajim - Founding Partner at Ajim Capital Odunayo Eweniyi - COO at PiggyVest

