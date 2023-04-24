ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living

Chinedu Okafor
  • Numbeo has developed a methodology to identify cities with the lowest cost of living, considering factors such as rent, grocery, and restaurant prices, as well as local purchasing power. 
  • The article lists the 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living according to Numbeo's data. 
  • Understanding which cities have a low cost of living can be crucial for individuals and businesses looking for affordable living conditions and economic opportunities.

A low cost of living in a city can have a significant impact on its economy. It can attract businesses, encourage job growth, and improve the quality of life for residents.

Furthermore, a low cost of living can improve the quality of life for residents. When people can afford to live comfortably, they are less stressed about their finances, which can lead to better mental and physical health.

Therefore, city planners need to balance the pros and cons of a low cost of living when making decisions about economic development. Ultimately, a city that offers affordable living conditions can be a great place to live, work, and do business.

As a consequence, Numbeo, one of the most sophisticated data and research platforms in the world, has developed a methodology to calculate data that identifies the cities with the lowest cost of living. It is crucial to understand which locations throughout the world have a low cost of living.

This article lists the 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living. The following factors have an impact on the final index that Numbeo produces: the rent index, grocery index, restaurant index, Cost of Living Plus Rent Index, an estimation of consumer goods prices including rent, and local purchasing power are all included in the Cost of Living Index (Excluding Rent), which is a relative indicator of consumer goods prices, including groceries, restaurants, transportation, and utilities.

Data is collected by Numbeo using user inputs and manually obtained information from reliable sources (such as websites for grocery stores, taxi services, government websites, newspapers, other surveys, etc.). Manually collected data from reliable sources are entered twice a year. A more complete explanation of the procedure may be found on the Numbeo website.

The following list of the ten African cities with the lowest cost of living was compiled from Numbeo's original list of 571 cities;

Rank City Country Cost of living index Local purchasing index Global rank
1. Alexandria Egypt 19.1 22.7 543
2. Giza Egypt 20.4 22.7 541
3. Cairo Egypt 23.3 35.6 527
4. Sousse Tunisia 27.0 35.6 511
5. Tripoli Libya 27.7 27.7 510
6. Oran Algeria 29.5 22.8 502
7. Accra Ghana 29.8 12.9 499
8. Kigali Rwanda 30.6 28.3 496
9. Agadir Morocco 30.9 29.6 495
10. Tunis Tunisia 31.3 23.4 491
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
