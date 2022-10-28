Top 10 African countries with the highest interest rates as of September 2022

A country’s policy interest rate is the amount which a country's central bank pays or charges commercial banks for their deposits or loans.

As mentioned earlier, it is a reliable metric of how well an economy is performing. However, unlike inflation rates, a country’s interest rate's magnitude does not entirely elaborate on an economy’s strength.

A fluctuating policy interest rate typically represents an unstable economy. And an unnecessarily high interest simply creates a huge financial barrier for businesses within the country as paying back loans intended to service both SMEs and big businesses becomes more daunting.

It is also important to note that when a country’s interest rate is too high, it instantly translates to a lower money supply in the economy.

Africa is no stranger to these economic complications. This year in particular has been unkind to the region’s economy. While rising inflation rates continue to plague the entire continent, interest rates in many of the countries within the continent follow suit.

Below is a list of African countries with the highest interest rates or interest percentage points according to a report by the International Monetary Fund, as of September 2022.

This list also includes the number of percentage points it has increased by since the beginning of the year.