Top 10 African countries with the highest rate of infant mortality

Africa is no stranger to endemic levels of health challenges. This coupled with child negligence, poverty, harmful cultural practices, malnutrition, and desensitization, makes it particularly difficult to achieve a continental level of standard child development.

While many regions in Africa have yielded extraordinary results in their child development schemes, the majority of the continent, particularly the rural residents have struggled to provide the necessary amenities for healthy child growth.

It goes even further, as some sections of the continent have recorded very alarming child mortality rates. Children, when disenfranchised are more susceptible to trauma and this trauma could take its toll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) via its database has recorded countries with the highest infant mortality rate. Using the metric IMR per 1000 live births, meaning infant mortality rate (babies 1 year and below), and NMR per 1000 births, meaning neonatal mortality rate, (babies 28 days and below), the WHO conducts annual research to point out countries with the least and most infant deaths.

Except Afghanistan, most countries on this list are African. Below is a list of African countries with the most infant mortality.

Central Republic of Africa: At number 1, is the Central Republic of Africa, with an IMR and NMR of 77.5 and 38.8 respectively. Conflict and poverty make it hard for infants to be properly birthed and taken care of hence the troubling figures above.

Somalia: The IMR and NMR in Somalia are both at 72.7 and 36.8 respectively. According to UNICEF, the high mortality rate in the country is due to prematurity, asphyxia, complications during childbirth, pneumonia, diarrhea, measles, and neonatal disorders.

Nigeria: The giant of Africa and the continent’s most populous nation has the third highest infant mortality rate in the continent. It has an IMR of 72.2 and an NMR of 35.4. This is due to poverty, conflict, and inadequate access to basic amenities.

Lesotho: At number 4 is this small mountainous country in the heart of Southern Africa. The country has an IMR of 69.8 and an NMR of 44.2. A research report suggests that the wealth index, lack of basic amenities, and age of mothers contributed to this issue.

Chad: Next on the list is a West African nation that shares a border with the number 3 entry on this list. Chad has an IMR of 67.4, and an NMR of 32.8. This is a result of diseases and malnutrition due to limited access to healthcare services.

Democratic Republic of Congo: The DRC is no stranger to health complications, and due to preventable or treatable diseases ravaging a number of the nation’s infants, this country’s IMR is 63.8, and its NMR is 26.8.

South Sudan: This country for some time has fostered some of the most unconducive environs for child development. Its IMR is 63.3 and its NMR is 40.2. According to UNICEF, this results from poor access to health services and a limited number of health workers.

Guinea: This west African country has an IMR of 70.0 and an NMR of 30.0. This is because affected families are on the lower scale of the socio-economic ladder. They are unable to cover the cost of childbirth.

Liberia: The number nine spot on this list unfortunately goes to Liberia which has an IMR of 58.1 and an NMR of 30.6. Easily preventable diseases such as malaria, pneumonia, diarrhea, and measles all play a part in causing these mortalities.