ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023
Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023.
  • The list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com, a platform that updates fuel prices across the globe daily.
  • Most African countries sell at or below the global average price of $1.33 per liter.

It is common knowledge that the cost of fuel in any given region has a significant effect on the economy. The cost of fuel, especially gasoline, and diesel, has an impact on a number of areas of everyday living, including consumer spending habits and transportation expenditures. Some areas have recently seen periods of extraordinarily low gasoline costs, which offer both advantages and drawbacks.

Recommended articles

The effects of rising fuel prices are having a severe impact on the African economy, as they do on many other countries across the globe. Numerous industries, including transportation, social welfare, economic development, and inflation, are significantly impacted by fuel costs. As countries across Africa seek sustainable growth, the challenge of managing rising fuel prices presents a complex conundrum that requires rigorous research and innovative solutions.

However, there are countries on the continent that still enjoy a relatively low cost of fuel. Simply put, a number of African countries sell fuel below the global average price of $1.33 per liter, while some sell fuel at an inconveniently high cost, especially when you consider the entire economy of such regions. Only 13 African nations sell at or above the world average price, highlighting Africa’s capacity to mitigate the global energy crisis.

The ten African nations with the lowest fuel prices are shown below. The list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices.com, a platform that updates fuel prices across the globe daily.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country Price per ($) liter Global rank
1. Libya $0.031 3rd
2. Algeria $0.338 4th
3. Angola $0.364 6th
4. Egypt $0.372 7th
5. Tunisia $0.817 23rd
6. Nigeria $0.822 24th
7. Liberia $0.937 31st
8. Sudan $0.992 35th
9. Gabon $1.011 37th
10. Botswana $1.073 41st
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenyan Shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history

UAE joins China and the West in the scramble for Africa’s business

UAE joins China and the West in the scramble for Africa’s business