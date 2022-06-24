- Seychelles has the most expensive fuel in Africa at $7.213 per gallon of petrol.
- Conversely, Libya has the cheapest fuel in Africa at $0.118 per gallon of petrol.
- Generally, richer countries have higher prices while countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices.
The cost of a gallon of petrol has soared worldwide, and Africans are not the only ones to experience pain at the pumps due to the Russian invasion. The average price of gasoline around the world is $5.51 per gallon. However, there is a substantial difference in prices among countries due to the various taxes and subsidy policies for petrol.