Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Where are the Earth's hottest countries?

According to the information provided byWorld Population Review, countries closer to the Earth's equator (zero degrees latitude) experience warmer temperatures year-round than countries farther north or south of the equator. As one moves closer to the poles (further north in the Northern Hemisphere or south in the Southern Hemisphere), the seasonal weather variation and range of temperatures experienced over the course of a year increases, including significantly colder temperatures in the winter.