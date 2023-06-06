ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 most popular remote working destinations in Africa

Victor Oluwole
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Cape Town, South Africa, ranks as the most popular remote working destination in Africa, with over 9,400 geotagged posts on Instagram.
  • Other top destinations include Marrakech in Morocco, Nairobi in Kenya, and Luxor in Egypt, each offering unique cultural experiences and convenient coworking spaces.
  • Digital nomads can enjoy a blend of work and leisure in Africa's top remote working destinations, with opportunities to explore ancient history, relax on beautiful beaches, and encounter wildlife in their natural habitats.

As the world embraces the flexibility and freedom of remote work, digital nomads are venturing beyond traditional office spaces to explore new horizons. Africa, with its diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures, and emerging digital infrastructure, has become an enticing continent for adventurous professionals seeking remote working opportunities. In this article, we present the top 10 remote working destinations in Africa, where digital nomads can strike the perfect balance between work and exploration.

Methodology: To determine the most popular remote working destinations in Africa, Resume.io conducted a study using a sample of 25,976 Instagram posts with the #digitalnomad hashtag. They extrapolated the estimated number of posts geotagged in each location to rank the destinations accordingly.

Top 10 Remote Working Destinations in Africa for Digital Nomads

1. Cape Town, South Africa

  • Number of posts: 9,428
Cape Town, South Africa, proudly claims the top spot as the most popular remote working destination for digital nomads in Africa. With its stunning natural beauty, sandy beaches, and a bustling culinary scene, Cape Town offers an idyllic backdrop for remote work. The city boasts a wide array of coworking spaces, internet cafes, and abundant accommodations, ensuring that digital nomads have all the necessary resources for a productive and enjoyable stay.

2. Marrakech, Morocco

  • Number of posts: 4,482
Marrakech, Morocco's mesmerizing cultural hub, secures the second position on our list. With its enchanting markets, intricate architecture, and vibrant arts scene, Marrakech provides digital nomads with a unique blend of work and cultural exploration. The city offers a range of coworking spaces and is a haven for inspiration, enabling remote workers to find their creative flow amidst the vibrant energy of the Red City.

3. Nairobi, Kenya

  • Number of posts: 2,009
Nairobi, the cosmopolitan capital of Kenya, emerges as a dynamic remote working destination, combining urban convenience with breathtaking natural beauty. The city serves as a gateway to Kenya's world-renowned national parks, offering digital nomads the opportunity to encounter wildlife in their natural habitats. Nairobi boasts a growing number of coworking spaces and a vibrant social scene, creating a conducive environment for both work and cultural immersion.

4. Luxor, Egypt

  • Number of posts: 1,700
Luxor, the captivating city on the banks of the Nile River, transports digital nomads back in time to ancient Egypt. Home to awe-inspiring temples and archaeological wonders, Luxor provides a unique setting for remote work. After productive work sessions, nomads can explore the Valley of the Kings, marvel at the grandeur of Karnak Temple, or indulge in a peaceful felucca ride on the Nile.

5. Hurghada, Egypt

  • Number of posts: 1,546
Hurghada, Egypt's idyllic coastal gem on the Red Sea, offers digital nomads the perfect blend of work and relaxation. With its pristine beaches and abundant opportunities for underwater exploration, Hurghada provides a refreshing escape from the daily grind. Remote workers can dive into the crystal-clear waters to witness vibrant marine life or simply unwind on the sandy shores, finding inspiration in the tranquillity of the sea.

6. Agadir, Morocco

  • Number of posts: 1,546
Agadir, nestled along Morocco's picturesque coastline, invites digital nomads to experience serenity and natural beauty. With its laid-back atmosphere and sun-soaked beaches, Agadir provides an ideal environment for remote work. Nomads can take advantage of the city's coworking spaces, indulge in spa sessions, or embark on adventurous journeys to the nearby Atlas Mountains, making Agadir a peaceful haven for productive remote work.

7. Dahab, Egypt

  • Number of posts: 1,391
Dahab, a charming village on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, offers an appealing option for budget-conscious digital nomads. Known as a "digital nomad haven," Dahab provides affordable living costs, a welcoming community, and abundant coworking spaces. In between work sessions, nomads can explore world-class diving spots, engage in windsurfing activities, or simply relax in cosy beachfront cafes, immersing themselves in the laid-back charm of this hidden gem.

8. Dakar, Senegal

  • Number of posts: 1,391
Dakar, the cultural and economic hub of Senegal, captivates digital nomads with its vibrant energy and artistic atmosphere. The city boasts bustling markets, flavorful local cuisine, and a thriving arts scene. With emerging coworking spaces and a rich cultural heritage, Dakar offers an environment conducive to creativity and productivity, allowing remote workers to explore new horizons while pursuing their professional goals.

9. Algiers, Algeria

  • Number of posts: 927
Algiers, the capital city of Algeria, presents an undiscovered destination for remote workers seeking a unique experience. With its blend of European and Arabic influences and its stunning Mediterranean coastline, Algiers offers a captivating environment for work and exploration. The city is gradually embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, providing opportunities for coworking and immersing oneself in the local culture.

10. Cairo, Egypt

  • Number of posts: 927
Cairo, Egypt's bustling capital, completes our list with its historical treasures and vibrant city life. With its iconic pyramids, bustling streets, and vibrant culture, Cairo offers a dynamic remote working experience. The city provides a growing number of coworking spaces and an opportunity to immerse oneself in ancient history while pursuing professional goals.

