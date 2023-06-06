Top 10 most popular remote working destinations in Africa

Methodology: To determine the most popular remote working destinations in Africa, Resume.io conducted a study using a sample of 25,976 Instagram posts with the #digitalnomad hashtag. They extrapolated the estimated number of posts geotagged in each location to rank the destinations accordingly.

Top 10 Remote Working Destinations in Africa for Digital Nomads

1. Cape Town, South Africa

Number of posts: 9,428

Cape Town, South Africa, proudly claims the top spot as the most popular remote working destination for digital nomads in Africa. With its stunning natural beauty, sandy beaches, and a bustling culinary scene, Cape Town offers an idyllic backdrop for remote work. The city boasts a wide array of coworking spaces, internet cafes, and abundant accommodations, ensuring that digital nomads have all the necessary resources for a productive and enjoyable stay.

2. Marrakech, Morocco

Number of posts: 4,482

Marrakech, Morocco's mesmerizing cultural hub, secures the second position on our list. With its enchanting markets, intricate architecture, and vibrant arts scene, Marrakech provides digital nomads with a unique blend of work and cultural exploration. The city offers a range of coworking spaces and is a haven for inspiration, enabling remote workers to find their creative flow amidst the vibrant energy of the Red City.

3. Nairobi, Kenya

Number of posts: 2,009

An aerial view of Nairobi City

Nairobi, the cosmopolitan capital of Kenya, emerges as a dynamic remote working destination, combining urban convenience with breathtaking natural beauty. The city serves as a gateway to Kenya's world-renowned national parks, offering digital nomads the opportunity to encounter wildlife in their natural habitats. Nairobi boasts a growing number of coworking spaces and a vibrant social scene, creating a conducive environment for both work and cultural immersion.

4. Luxor, Egypt

Number of posts: 1,700

Luxor, the captivating city on the banks of the Nile River, transports digital nomads back in time to ancient Egypt. Home to awe-inspiring temples and archaeological wonders, Luxor provides a unique setting for remote work. After productive work sessions, nomads can explore the Valley of the Kings, marvel at the grandeur of Karnak Temple, or indulge in a peaceful felucca ride on the Nile.

5. Hurghada, Egypt

Number of posts: 1,546

Hurghada, Egypt's idyllic coastal gem on the Red Sea, offers digital nomads the perfect blend of work and relaxation. With its pristine beaches and abundant opportunities for underwater exploration, Hurghada provides a refreshing escape from the daily grind. Remote workers can dive into the crystal-clear waters to witness vibrant marine life or simply unwind on the sandy shores, finding inspiration in the tranquillity of the sea.

6. Agadir, Morocco

Number of posts: 1,546

Agadir, nestled along Morocco's picturesque coastline, invites digital nomads to experience serenity and natural beauty. With its laid-back atmosphere and sun-soaked beaches, Agadir provides an ideal environment for remote work. Nomads can take advantage of the city's coworking spaces, indulge in spa sessions, or embark on adventurous journeys to the nearby Atlas Mountains, making Agadir a peaceful haven for productive remote work.

7. Dahab, Egypt

Number of posts: 1,391

Dahab, a charming village on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, offers an appealing option for budget-conscious digital nomads. Known as a "digital nomad haven," Dahab provides affordable living costs, a welcoming community, and abundant coworking spaces. In between work sessions, nomads can explore world-class diving spots, engage in windsurfing activities, or simply relax in cosy beachfront cafes, immersing themselves in the laid-back charm of this hidden gem.

8. Dakar, Senegal

Number of posts: 1,391

pulse senegal

Dakar, the cultural and economic hub of Senegal, captivates digital nomads with its vibrant energy and artistic atmosphere. The city boasts bustling markets, flavorful local cuisine, and a thriving arts scene. With emerging coworking spaces and a rich cultural heritage, Dakar offers an environment conducive to creativity and productivity, allowing remote workers to explore new horizons while pursuing their professional goals.

9. Algiers, Algeria

Number of posts: 927

Algiers, the capital city of Algeria, presents an undiscovered destination for remote workers seeking a unique experience. With its blend of European and Arabic influences and its stunning Mediterranean coastline, Algiers offers a captivating environment for work and exploration. The city is gradually embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, providing opportunities for coworking and immersing oneself in the local culture.

10. Cairo, Egypt

Number of posts: 927

