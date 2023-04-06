Top 10 smallest African countries by population size

In essence, a small population can result in a more equal distribution of resources and access to social welfare. Here, it is easier to implement social welfare programs that target vulnerable groups like the elderly, disabled, and low-income earners. This can lead to a more equitable society where everyone can access basic needs.

Additionally, a small national population can create a more cohesive society with a shared sense of identity and values. Citizens tend to be more connected to each other, and there is a greater sense of community and belonging. This can lead to more effective governance and social cohesion, which can have positive impacts on the country's development.

Having a small national population can offer numerous advantages to a country, including better resource management, reduced overcrowding, enhanced social welfare, a better quality of life, easier management of the economy, and a more cohesive society. While these advantages do not necessarily mean that a small population is always desirable, they provide a compelling argument for countries to consider population management as part of their development strategy.

With that said, here are the top 10 smallest African nations by population. This list is courtesy of World Population Review’s Live population update, and the population is compared with the country’s land area.