RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Top 100 most funded startups in Africa

Victor Oluwole
The 100 Most Funded African Startups
The 100 Most Funded African Startups
  • Jumia is the most funded startup in Africa after raising $885 million across six funding rounds in seven years.
  • The 100 most funded African startups have raised $10 billion across 436 deals at an average of $23 million per deal.
  • A total of 13 African countries are represented, with Nigeria (27) and Kenya (23), accounting for half of these startups.

Africa is buzzing with startups. Driven by tech innovation in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, the continent is home to many of the biggest privately-held tech companies.

Recommended articles

Digest Africa, a data and intelligence company based in Uganda, mapped the 100 most funded African startups for an overview of the digital frontrunners on the continent.

According to the report, the 100 most funded African startups have raised $10bn across 436 deals, an average of $23m per deal.

READ: 6 most promising African fintech startups as per CB Insights 2022 list

A total of 13 African countries were represented in the list, with Nigeria (27) and Kenya (23, accounting for half of these startups. The other two members of the big 4, South Africa and Egypt, are represented by 34 startups, which means the big 4 represent 84% of the 100 startups.

On a sector basis, 36 startups were fintechs, which is more than twice the next sector, Energy and Environment Resources. In total, 14 sectors were represented in the top 100.

Jumia goes public on the New York Stock Exchange
Jumia goes public on the New York Stock Exchange Jumia goes public on the New York Stock Exchange (Source: Quartz) BI Africa

According to the report, Jumia is the most funded African startup after the e-commerce giant raised $885 million across six funding rounds in seven years. Jumia kicked off its funding journey in 2012 — the year it was established — drawing $45 million Series A from Blakeney Management, Rocket Internet and Millicom Systems. The following year, the company raised $150 million in Series B.

Check out the table below for the list of 100 most funded African startups.

READ: African startups raised over $3 billion in funding in H1 2022

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Hushpuppi in US detention

Controversial Nigerian figure Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

Ghana's protest

Ghana’s deteriorating economy has spurred another civil protest demanding the immediate removal of the President