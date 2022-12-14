ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Top 5 affordable gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

Chinedu Okafor
Christmas Box
Christmas Box
  • Business Insider presents 5 affordable gifts to get your business partner this festive season.
  • This list is a follow-up to the 5 plush gifts to get a business partner during the festive season. 
  • The gifts listed are still relevant in today’s rapid digital age. 

A business is sometimes strengthened by the collective effort of two or more people with similar goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Business partnerships have been the building block for some of the world’s most iconic brands. Even when one name is more prevalent than another, it is clear that the success enjoyed wouldn’t have been possible without collaboration behind the scenes.

The partnership between Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs comes to mind. This is a typical example of the power of dexterity.

With that said, the value of a hard-working, innovative, productive, and congenial partner cannot be overstated.

As you would a personal relationship, it is advisable to nurture, your business partnership. A few moments of appreciation like a gift on their birthday or a momentous period such as Christmas would go a long way. Click here to see a list of 5 plush gifts to get your business partner.

However, most people don’t know what to get their business partner. They are caught between buying the kind of gift that is appropriate enough as a professional gift and one that is sweet enough to seem thoughtful.

If this struggle has plagued you, coupled with the issue of buying a gift within your means, fret not, below is a list of 5 affordable gifts you can get your business partner(s) for the holiday.

A small Christmas tree: This gift is not only affordable and thoughtful, but it also embodies the spirit of the season. It is a gift that can serve either in your partner’s home or office space, and it is a reminder whenever they look at it that you’re sharing the Christmas spirit with them.

Small Christmas tree
Small Christmas tree Google

A gift card/coupon: It's always exciting when you can get something for free or at a cheaper price, and with a season like Christmas where a lot of shopping is done, discounted deals are a delight. Similar to black-Friday sales, a coupon or gift card can help ease the financial burden of the requisite Christmas shopping.

Gift voucher
Gift voucher Google

A home appliance: You can never go wrong with a home appliance, particularly one with a cool feature you can use to rationalize buying such a mundane gift. Chances are your business partner already has all the home appliances they need, but one that is customized or comes with a cool new tech feature would still be greatly appreciated.

Home Appliances
Home Appliances Google

Book: A book, particularly one within the category you know your business partner enjoys, would most likely be very appreciated. A book is also a knowledge bank, so a book as a gift is basically, and indirectly knowledge as a gift. Also as strange as this may sound, books are still massively consumed pieces of media.

Books
Books Google

A milestone monument: Think of that one time your business partner scaled a huge milestone, put it on a plaque, frame it, or print it on a shirt, your choice, but the idea is to immortalize that achievement by stamping it onto something. This is a gift a business partner is sure to love.

Photo Frame
Photo Frame Google
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana cedi

Ghana on road to economic recovery as cedi becomes world’s best-performing currency

Map-of-Africa-highlighting-countries

7 countries that have been promised incredible sums of money by the African Development Bank in December so far

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

Devil's Pool at Victoria's Falls, Zambia. [spiritedpursuit]

Top African countries to visit this holiday