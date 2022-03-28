5 business influencers in Africa nominated for the business influencer of the year category of the Business Insider Africa Awards

Ahead of the awards ceremony and final unveiling of winners in each of the categories, we shall be profiling the nominees, starting with those nominated for the Business Influencer of the Year Category. Keep reading to learn more about how you can vote for your preferred nominees.

Meet the top 5 business influencers in Africa

1. Vusi Thembekwayo

Mr Thembekwayo is a South African national and the Chief Executive Officer of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners. But is also an accomplished author, having published many books and sold lots of copies of his work across Africa and beyond. Beyond these, a lot of people know him as a notable internet personality who influences business across social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. You have probably seen one of his widely-circulated short video clips where he talks about money, wealth creation and such related topics.

The jury of the Business Insider Africa Awards nominated him for the business influencer of the year category mainly because of his immense contributions.

2. Dr Ola Brown

Dr Brown is many good things wrapped into one. First, she is a medical doctor and economist. And she is also the CEO of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, an African healthcare and wellness investment firm based in Lagos.

More so, she is an executive director at Greentree Investment Fund, a Nigerian venture capital firm. When you combine all these impressive qualities into one person, what you have is a fire-brand professional. And that's exactly what she is.

But besides her accomplishments with regards to healthcare provision and investments, Dr Ola also finds time to engage with the thousands of people following her across social media platforms. On a daily basis, she posts statistics, insightful analysis and explanations about business in Africa. This is why she was nominated for the business influencer category.

If you will like to vote for her, visit this page right here.

3. Reno Omokri

Mr Omokri is a UK-trained Nigerian lawyer. But in recent years, he's been doing a whole lot of other amazing things besides lawyering. For one, he is a human rights activist, an accomplished author, a pastor, a former Special Assistant to a Nigerian President, and of course a notable Twitter Influencer.

His tips on how to make money, manage money, advance one's career and other general advice have helped a lot of his over 1 million followers to better their lives. This is why he was nominated for the Business Insider Africa Awards as a business influencer of the year.

To vote for him, click here.

4. Victor Asemota

If you need daily insights about business in Africa and in-depth analysis of the tech/startup ecosystem, then Victor Asemota is the right person to follow. Many Africans know this, which is why he currently has over 200, 000 followers on Twitter alone.

But besides business influencing, Asemota is also an entrepreneur, an investor, a Board Member at EdoInnovates and a Growth Partner at AnD Ventures.

If you will like to see him win the business influencer of the year award, then do well to vote for him by clicking right here.

5. Tony Elumelu

A lot of people know Tony Elumelu is the notable Nigerian billionaire businessman who serves as the Chairman of UBA Group and Heirs Holdings. Many others know him for the pivotal role he is playing, investing in thousands of African businesses through his Tony Elumelu Foundation. But what some people do not know is that he is also a notable business influencer.

The truth is that business influencing comes naturally for Mr Elumelu. This is because by virtue of his immense success in business, a lot of Africans (especially the youths) look up to him for business advice and tips. And with the advent of social media, he has positioned himself as a notable voice on platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and of course LinkedIn where he posts daily tips for his thousands of followers. This is why we nominated him in the business influencer of the year category.

To vote for him, click here.