Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Using the latest data from our research, Business Insider Africa has identified 8 detailed occupations with some of the highest mean annual salaries as of 2022, the most recent period for which data is available.

1. Software Developers

According to Glassdoor, software development is a lucrative and high-paying job on the African continent. With the high demand for software development jobs in Africa, African developers are getting full-time jobs that pay as high as $107,731 per year.

The job involves developing, designing, supporting, and deploying software to customers. Furthermore, these developers design application systems and ensure smooth operations. In addition, they create, analyse and test computer programs and software that solves a specific problem.

2. Data analysts

Data analysts are professionals who collect, process and analyse data to help organisations make informed decisions. They use statistical methods and software tools to extract insights from large datasets and communicate their findings to stakeholders through reports and visualisations.

According to data from Glassdoor, the median salary for data analysts in the United States is around $65,000 per year. The median salary for data analysts in the United Kingdom is around £30,000 per year, while in Canada, the median salary is around C$50,000 per year.

In Africa, the average salary for data analysts is around $40,000-$50,000 per year. However, some data analysts may earn significantly more, particularly if they work for large multinational companies.

3. Full stack developers

Full stack developers are professionals skilled in developing both the front-end and back-end of web applications. They have a broad range of skills, including knowledge of languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for the front-end and languages such as Python, Java, and PHP for the back-end. Full-stack developers are in high demand in many industries, as they can work on all layers of a web application and can contribute to the development process from start to finish.

Salaries for full stack developers in Africa can be around $113,600 - $250,000 per year

4. IT professionals

Information technology (IT) professionals are in high demand in many African countries, as organisations increasingly rely on technology to improve their operations and communicate with customers. IT professionals design, build and maintain computer systems and networks and can work in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and government.

According to a report by the African Development Bank, the average salary for IT professionals in Africa is around $40,000-$50,000 per year. However, some IT professionals may earn significantly more, particularly if they work for large multinational companies or hold leadership positions.

5. Management consultants

Management consultants advise organisations on how to improve their operations and achieve their goals. They can work in a variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Many management roles in Africa can offer high salaries for individuals with the right skills and experience. Some potential options to consider include:

Chief executive officer (CEO) $100,000-$200,000 per year.

Chief financial officer (CFO) - $80,000-$150,000 per year.

Chief marketing officer (CMO) - $60,000-$100,000 per year.

Chief technology officer (CTO) - $80,000-$150,000 per year.

Conclusion