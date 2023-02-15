ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Dangote-Oil-Refinery-Company
Dangote-Oil-Refinery-Company
  • Business Insider and the Africa Collective initiative it supports present the top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023 January. 
  • The list is courtesy of OPEC’s February 2023 Report. 
  • 3 of the 7 countries including Nigeria which has suffered oil theft issues, recorded increases in their oil output. 

Based on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly report for February, African countries in aggregate performed better in oil production for January than their output for December in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The report also highlighted some interesting figures, including the revision of some prior economic forecasts, and the revision of projected oil performances for the year 2023.

Given the better-than-expected 2022 second-half (2H22) economic performance in numerous essential economies, the world economic growth prediction for 2022 has been revised up slightly to 3.1%. The global economic growth prediction for 2023 has also been revised up slightly to 2.6%, with some of the momenta from 2H22 spilling over into 2023.

In retrospect, the global oil demand growth prediction for 2022 remains unchanged from last month's estimate of 2.5 million barrels per day.

Non-Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) demand in the 4th quarter of 2022 was revised higher due to improvements in economic activity in several countries and a minor increase in oil consumption in China following the relaxation of its zero-COVID-19 policy.

For 2023, global oil demand growth is revised by 0.1 million barrels per day to 2.3 million barrels per day. The OECD is expected to increase by roughly 0.4 mb/d, whereas the non-OECD is expected to rise by about 2.0 mb/d.

Crude oil spot prices increased in January from low levels registered the previous month. According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil output averaged 28.88 mb/d in January 2023, a 49 tb/d decrease from the previous month. Nigeria, Angola, and Kuwait produced the most crude oil, while Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and IR Iran produced the least.

In general, save Gabon, Libya, and Equatorial Guinea, 7 of the top African oil-producing countries had significantly better figures for January than they did, in December. This is owing to some improvements in the global energy market, most of which are detailed in OPEC’s report.

In Nigeria, despite sub-par numbers throughout 2022, and oil theft that has affected oil production, the country managed to perform better in the first month of 2023.

Below are the top oil-producing countries in Africa and details of their production output for January. The OPEC crude oil production is based on secondary sources, and the figures are represented in thousands of barrels per day (tb/d);

Source: OPEC Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023
Source: OPEC Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023 curated content

_______

**This post forms part of the Africa Collective initiative, for which Business Insider Africa is the lead media partner. Learn more about the initiative here.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Discovering Africa: The top 10 largest countries by area

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji

Big brands like Coke and Unilever are set to face competition from East Africa’s richest man

Forbes Wealthiest People in Africa 2023 Cover

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

Dangote Sinotruck Factory

High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year