Travel & Tourism: Here are the top 10 most developed countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

- On Tuesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021 report.
- According to the report, the sub-Saharan Africa (Africa) region has had the greatest improvement in performance globally since 2019.
- The report also highlighted that Africa had the fastest improvement in ICT readiness, making it easier to provide digital Travel &Tourism services.
Two years after the deadly global pandemic, the travel and tourism industry is already showing signs of recovery in many parts of the world. This was revealed in the recently released World Economic Forum (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021 report.