Uganda and Rwanda are set to overtake Kenya in the number of indigenous dollar millionaires

The latest report on this is that Rwanda and Uganda are set to overtake Kenya in the number of millionaires with investible assets worth more than $100 million over the next decade.

This is an incredible milestone, in and of itself, because Kenya has become an economic powerhouse in the horn of Africa for the past few years.

The news that Uganda and Rwanda are set to have more millionaires than Kenya is not a slight on Kenya, but an approbation on Uganda and Rwanda.

Research firm, New World Wealth and Henley & Partners reported this information, citing ease of doing business as the reason why Uganda and Rwanda might move ahead of Kenya.

The report also revealed that Kenya is projected to post a 55 percent growth in the number of centi-millionaires over the next 10 years to 2032, trailing Rwanda at 70 percent and Uganda at 65 percent.

“American centi-millionaires traveling to Kenya for the annual migration boosts the nation’s tourism industry, with luxury hotels and lodges such as Giraffe Manor (the most Instagrammed hotel), Kichwa Tembo tented and Angama Mara cashing in to accommodate the moneyed guests” Maryanne Maina, the chief executive officer of Swan Maison Concierge Paris, said in a comment in the report.

The report also revealed that Nairobi is also home to 240 multi-millionaires with a net worth of more than $10 million and 11 centi-millionaires worth more than $100 million.