Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo mend the fences as Uganda pays $65 million for war reparations

Chinedu Okafor
  • Uganda pays the sum of $65 million in reparations to DRC
  • Uganda has been ordered to pay $65 million every year to DRC from 2022 to 2026
  • Uganda and DRC are cooperation for unity and growth 

Uganda and The Democratic Republic of Congo make huge strides in mending their relationship as Uganda pays the Democratic Republic of Congo $65 million in reparations for damages caused by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) over two decades ago.

The Justice Minister for The Democratic Republic of Congo announced on Saturday. This payment complies with the ruling made by the International Court of Justice back in February.

The court ordered Uganda to pay $225 million to DRC for loss of lives, $60 million for looting, plunder, and exploitation of natural resources, and $40 million for property damage.

The arrangement requires the capital city of Uganda; Kampala, to pay the sum of $65 each year to Kinshasa, slated to begin on September 2022. Failure to do this would incur a six percent annual interest rate.

The initial demand made by DRC was $11 billion for damage sustained during the Congolese war that lasted from 1998-2003.

DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said the reparations “are lodged in a transitory account of the Ministry of Justice in a local bank” as the government creates mechanisms to compensate the victims’ families.”

The payment of $65 million annually to DRC is set to run from 2022 to 2026, and the Ugandan government is making sure to not default on payment. The reparations acknowledge past mistakes and are a commitment to building a more united Africa.

Subsequently, there has been more cooperation between the Congolese and the Ugandans. Last year, both nations’ armies conducted a joint operation to fend off rebel forces in the Eastern DRC, who were alleged to have caused thousands of death in the region and also set off bomb attacks in Uganda.

Furthermore, Uganda and the DRC agreed to a $330 million deal in May 2021 to build and rehabilitate more than 200 kilometers of roads in the interior of North Kivu (eastern DRC) and to link Uganda to the DRC.

