RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Victor Oluwole
President Museveni made pledge
President Museveni made pledge
  • Uganda’s public debt has risen to Shs 80 trillion.
  • The country’s apex bank has cautioned the Ministry of Finance against approving loans that do not spur the economy's growth.

According to the Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Uganda’s public debt has risen to Shs 80 trillion, which is 50% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Recommended articles

The East-African nation’s debt has been under sharp focus recently, with international lenders and rating firms like IMF, World Bank, Moody's and S&P downgrading its creditworthiness.

The World Bank and IMF have warned countries to ensure that their national debt never exceeds 50% of their GDP. This is because such high debt levels downgrade a country’s creditworthiness, leading to a higher interest rate whenever the government borrows, the effect of which is passed onto the final consumer.

In a meeting with MPs, the Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Michael Atingi-Ego, cautioned the Ministry of Finance against approving loans that do not spur the economy's growth.

According to him, all commercial loans obtained by the government have a grace period of at least five years because there are a number of loans in the pipeline whose payment dates have matured, putting pressure on Uganda's foreign reserves.

"We have a challenge that the debt service in the next two years is quite big. In the year 2022/23, we are spending close to $ 1.8 billion for government imports and debt service," he added.

Commenting on the rise in national debt, Adam Mugume, executive director of Research and Policy at the Bank of Uganda, explained that the public debt contains external debt that stands at Shs47 trillion and domestic debt of Shs 33 trillion.

"The only challenge we have are indicators to assess whether we are able to pay," Ating-Ego said.

The recently released parliamentary committee report on the national economy and the state of indebtedness, grants, and guarantees indicates that the money Uganda owes to different creditors shot up to USh69.513 trillion ($19.54 billion) by the end of the financial year 2020/21, from USh56.938 trillion in FY 2019/20.

According to economic experts, the country's public debt has grown tremendously recently, largely pushed up by huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

Hushpuppi in US detention

Controversial Nigerian figure Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced