It’s time for African startups to rethink fundraising and consider listing with local bourses [Editor’s Opinion]

Some people have argued that it is rather dangerous to have Africa’s burgeoning tech ecosystem built entirely with foreign capital. Business Insider Africa posed this question to the Founder and Director of Briter Bridges, Dario Giuliani, during a recent interview. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s very tricky territory. As companies scale, they tend to target more markets (beyond the continent), and the appearance of larger, international investors ready to boost such growth needs is natural. However, it is true that Africa is yet to see significant capital deployment from local LPs, although my take is that we need time for local high-net-worth individuals and organisations to adjust. The ecosystem is still very young. 5 years ago, resource availability was very, very different."

What could possibly be wrong with building Africa's tech ecosystem with foreign capital?

Africa's promising tech startups are at risk of being unduly controlled or even overtaken by the foreign investors. That's one argument posed by those who are against building the continent's tech industry exclusively with foreign capital. In a 2018 Op-Ed for Nairametrics, Abasiama Idaresit who is a Co-founder and Director at Nigerian VC firm Greentree Investment Fund, warned that "the downside of building the ecosystem with foreign capital exclusively will be visible in the long term."

To explain how the current arrangement could go wrong, let’s recall the drama that unfolded recently at HealthPlus, a leading Nigerian pharmacy chain. The company's Founder and CEO Bukky George, literally had to wrestle with a “big money” UK-based private equity investor (Alta Semper Capital) who allegedly tried to snatch her company from her. Meanwhile, just a few years prior to the alleged takeover attempt, the Nigerian business community was excited by the news that HealthPlus had secured the sum of $18 million from the private equity firm.

Now, it's very important to stress that this article is, by no means, a case against foreign investments in Africa’s tech startups. Far from it! As a matter of fact, African startups need these foreign investments and should continue to prospect as many of them as possible. However, they should also be very careful not to rely entirely on foreign capital to run their businesses.

So, what should be done?

It’s high time African startups began to rethink their fundraising strategies by incorporating more local investors. For specifics, we are talking about listing their shares with African stock exchanges. There are as many as 29 stock exchanges scattered across the continent. Unfortunately, hardly do these exchanges have any tech startups listed on their platforms.

By listing with any of these bourses, African startups can raise money locally, thereby giving more African investors the opportunity to participate in the development of the tech ecosystem. Foreign investors can also still invest in these startups, but through the stock exchanges.

Local exchanges are luring African startups by making it easy for them to list

The Nigerian Exchange Group is one African bourse that has shown great interest in having more tech startups on its platform. As you may well know, a very large number of Africa's valuable startups are located in Nigeria. So, it makes sense that this particular exchange wants to embrace them all. Moreover, the Nigerian bourse is one of the best on the continent. Some of the continent's largest companies (including Dangote Cement which is majority-owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote) are listed on the Nigerian Exchange. That said, listing on a bourse such as the NGX presents immense opportunities for African startups to raise capital locally.

Focus on the Nigerian Exchange's proposed Technology Board and the 'easy' listing requirements

The proposed Technology Board of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd has two segments: the startup tech segment and the big tech segment. The aim is basically to get more African startups listed and raising capital locally. A document detailing the technology board's simplified listing rules, which was obtained by Business Insider Africa, said this:

"The Technology Board is a specialized platform for technology-based companies to list and raise capital on The Exchange. Through the Technology Board, The Exchange aims to encourage investments in indigenous technologically-inclined companies, provide greater visibility to these companies and ultimately deepen the Nigerian capital market."

Below are some important points to note about the NGX Technology Board:

Securities listed on the technology board shall be accessible to qualified institutional investors, retail investors and high net worth investors. Every Issuer that seeks admission to the technology board shall make a written application to the Nigerian Exchange and execute the applicable general undertaking. Issuers on the technology board and their directors shall ensure that information contained in their listing application are true, accurate, and complete, and contain no misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions. Upon request and within the time stipulated by The Exchange, applicant issuers will be required to provide The Exchange with any additional information or clarification that is required to consider its listing application.

These are the listing methods on the NGX technology board

Direct Listing

Initial Public Offer

Memorandum Listing

Accelerated Book Building

Dual Listing

Reverse Acquisition/Takeover/Merger

Depositary Receipts

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)

Any other method that the Board of NGX may prescribe from time to time

