Africa may be on its way to becoming new destination for liquified natural gas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set Europe backwards. The continent which is largely dependent on Russia for its liquefied natural gas has had to defer to a more toxic form of energy.

Europe’s hustle to secure alternative sources as Moscow reduced natural gas flows to EU countries, has made the mineral scarce.

However, a new liquified gas field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is estimated to encompass around 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas. This discovery has drawn in envoys from Germany and Poland.

European leaders have flocked to countries like Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and especially those in North Africa, where Algeria has a pipeline running to Italy and another to Spain, and they now have their sights on West Africa.

Gordon Birrell, an executive for project co-developer BP, has noted that the reserve won’t fill the gap that has already been created by the conflict but is timely enough to help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas to power factories, generate electricity, and heat homes.

“Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that [liquid gas] can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

Some already established producers of liquified gas like Algeria are looking to take advantage of the market gap, by exporting more to the detriment of their own usage.

Other factors like insecurity, oil theft, and vandalism, lack of proper infrastructure have stifled Africa’s capacity to increase its production and export.