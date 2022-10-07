Zanzibar sets out plan to build the worlds tallest eco-friendly tower

Named the Burj Zanzibar, Leander Moons, a Dutch-born architect drafted the idea to construct a skyscraper made with hybrid-timber technology. This plan was unveiled to the public in Muscat, Oman on 1 October 2022.

The proposed idea is a 28-story apartment reaching 96 meters in height, made from timber. This would be the first building of this size to be made primarily of timber, a milestone that would be first reached in Africa.

The apartment is also intended to be a hybrid commercial/residential building, in a playful beehive style with a view of the ocean. The goal of the architect is to create a building that could be the blueprint for subsequent eco-friendly skyscrapers.

The tower with 266 residences is to be located in Fumba Town, East Africa’s pioneering eco-town developed by German-led engineering firm CPS.

The CPS CEO, Sebastian Dietzold, had this to say, “Burj Zanzibar will be the highlight and natural continuation of our efforts to provide sustainable housing in Africa, thereby empowering local employment and businesses.”

This project is intended to be the highest timber building in the world and Africa’s first high-rise ever in this innovative technology.

“As a global architectural highlight, the Burj Zanzibar will be setting a new benchmark of building in the 21st century.” Sebastian Dietzold concluded.

Zanzibar’s turquoise seas, white sandy beaches, and a UNESCO-protected historic Stone Town saw it recording a 15 percent annual growth in tourism in recent years and 6.8 percent economic growth.

The island nation has been making strides to grow an independent and sustainable economy. Utilizing its abundant water resource, it aims to stand out as one of Africa’s most inventive economies, via its blue economy. Read story here.