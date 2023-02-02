Zanzibar’s president is looking to make horticulture a significant part of his country’s economy

Dr. Mwinyi said at the opening of the horticultural knowledge hub in Zanzibar that his administration would improve critical infrastructures, create a business-friendly environment, and provide extension services to boost the industry.

“Horticulture is one of the priority industries, owing to its great importance to our economy. Our priority is to create a conducive business environment, enhance productivity, facilitate access to markets, construct infrastructures for irrigation and markets, ease information access, research, and improve extension services provision” the President said.

At the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Zanzibar’s president disclosed his plans to build a horticulture logistic center with an ultra-modern cold storage facility for perishables destined for external markets.

According to the president, the establishment of a green belt to provide a special window for perishable export handling at key Zanzibar ports in order to expedite the clearance of fresh products is one of the steps to be taken.

He also went ahead to give some insight on the horticulture market in Zanzibar, including the fact that 90% of the country’s horticulture crops were actually consumed domestically by Zanzibar's 1.9 million residents and the 600 hotels that house the island's 0.5 million yearly tourists, creating a sizable market for horticulture.

“For instance, the demand for vegetables and fruits per annum in Zanzibar stands at 276,000 metric tonnes for each resident to consume 146kg as per the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s recommendation per year,” he said.

“Taha’s contribution in women and youth employment, improved income for small-scale farmers, nutrition, and the economy at large deserve appreciation,” the president added, after applauding Taha for its nearly decade-long contribution to the development of the island nation's horticultural sector.

In response, Taha’s board chairman, Mr. Zebadiah Moshi, lauded his organization’s relationship with Zanzibar and expressed his gratitude to Zanzibar’s administration for allowing his organization health cooperation since its establishment in 2012.