JA Africa, Boeing expand partnership with launch of “Our Future-Tomorrow’s Innovators” programme

Enterprise development remains the best pathway to creating employment opportunities and ensuring sustainable livelihoods, yet few governments have mainstreamed entrepreneurship education into the curriculum. According to UNESCO, only up to 12% of Africa's students graduate with degrees in STEM disciplines, with Engineering and ICT accounting for no more than 3-4% of student graduates.

With presence in 13 countries in Africa, and an annual reach of over 300,000 African youth, JA Africa has been serving communities for over 40 years and is instrumental in creating real change at a grass roots level. Over 70% of participants in their Company Program have started a business, with many stating that the idea for their business stemmed from their participation in the program. At its current annual reach, JA Africa is reaching less than 1% of African youth. However, by establishing a digital learning platform, they have the potential to engage over one million students per year.

Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa, said, “It is our pleasure to announce the event launch today for our highly anticipated partnership expansion with Boeing and INJAZ Al-Arab. The ‘Our Future - Tomorrow Innovators’ program in Africa will have a life changing impact on our youth, enabling them to take their future into their own hands, empowering them with the knowledge to do so, and giving them the confidence to tap into their already existing thirst for knowledge and entrepreneurial creativity. These innovative leaders of the future bring with them passion, energy, and drive that will continue to inspire the generations to come, creating a lasting legacy.”

For over 12 years, Boeing has invested over $12.1M in community outreach programs across Africa, with a focus on providing systemic improvements in education and economic empowerment for those in poverty to reach their full potential. The partnership extension with AJ Africa and INJAZ Al-Arab will deepen this commitment and create opportunities for branching into STEM-focused programs that respond to the current market needs and cater to future demands.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META), said: “We are delighted to continue Boeing’s decade-long legacy of empowering African youth and to equip them with the skills they need to be successful in today’s labor market. The next stage of our partnership with AJ Africa and INJAZ Al-Arab will allow an even greater number of talented young Africans to reach their full potential and to leapfrog into a brighter future. e.”

In Tanzania, the JA Africa/Boeing partnership will focus on supporting 100 Tanzanian youth through Innovation Day Camps, while the programs in Ghana, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo will focus on the digital entrepreneurship education of 1,300 students. The programs in Mauritania and Sudan will empower youth to own their economic success, with 100 and 200 students targeted respectively. In Nigeria, the partnership will support the expansion of the Company Program which empowers secondary school students to build innovative businesses that solve problems within their communities.