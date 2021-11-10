Joel Nettey sends goodwill message to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2021

He joins a league of global entrepreneurs and political leaders such as Sir Richard Brandson, founder of Virgin Group; Michael Dell, Founder of Dell; Barack Obama, former President of U.S.A; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; and many more who have all committed their support for Global Entrepreneurship Week Celebrations over the years.

Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder and Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) touched on the honour. “We are proud and honoured to have Joel Nettey share a goodwill message with entrepreneurs.”

Watch the goodwill message from Joel Nettey

“GEN Ghana is using this very inspiring and insightful message from Joel Nettey to wish every aspiring and established entrepreneur in Ghana and around the globe a happy Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021,” Mr. Gyasi-Kwaw added.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially those individuals who face structural barriers or may have never considered the idea of launching their own startup. Each November 10 million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed.

Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana) is an entrepreneurship and innovation advancement organization that provides and promotes a platform of local, international programs and activities aimed at making it easier for anyone to start and scale a sustainable business.

We work by fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations.