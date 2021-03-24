This follows Mr Ofori-Atta’s return to Ghana on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The Finance Minister-designate was flown to the United States of America on Sunday, February 14, 2021, to seek medical treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors advise require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance said on Valentine’s Day.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public and stakeholders that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate of Finance, will travel to the United States of America today, for a special medical review.

“Mr Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

“The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement noted.

The Finance Minister-designate would be expected to answer questions on the state of the Cedi, the Agyapa deal and the country’s increasing debt stock among other issues when he appears before the vetting committee.