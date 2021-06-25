Ken Ofori-Atta is Africa’s most innovative Finance Minister – Journalist applauds

In a tweet, McDermott said the minister has to be praised for rejuvenating Ghana ‘s economy, restoring macroeconomic stability and renewing investor confidence in an economy that suffered a setback from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Africa’s most innovative Finance Minister,” McDermott described Ofori-Atta in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ghana prepares to raise US$1 billion through the sale of sustainable bonds, including Africa’s first social debt.

The proceeds of the bonds will help refinance domestic debt used for social, environmental and educational projects.

The sale, likely to be a mix of social and green bonds, comes months after Ghana sold four-year zero-coupon debt to international investors as part of a US$3.025 billion Eurobond deal that also included 20-year, 12-year and seven-year securities.