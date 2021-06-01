‘Kindred Fund’ launched by Vodafone Ghana Foundation to drive sustainable development

“The Foundation has been on an impactful journey by improving lives and transforming communities. In line with our strategic efforts to touch the lives of millions of Ghanaians, we continue to increase ICT literacy by giving out computers to schools, building ICT labs and empowering the youth with coding skills. It is also heartwarming to empower women in rural areas to leverage technology to drive productivity in businesses. There is power in technology and thus we are contributing to increase digital education. With your help, I believe we can introduce more children to ICT and rural communitiesto digital and financial inclusion”.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, if we can make such significant impact as an organization, I believe we can make phenomenal progress with the right partners, family and support. In order to achieve this, we are introducing the Kindred fund through the power of partnerships to fund various projects. I look forward to addressing you all as partners in this journey of sustainable developments and implore you all to contribute and pledge towards our Kindred fund”, she added.

The Kindred Fund is a contributory fund of the Kindred network; a network of corporate organizations and individuals with a track record of engaging in philanthropic and impactful projects.

Gracing the occasion, 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia applauded the Foundation for its various philanthropic and developmental initiatives over the years.

“I have observed with admiration the various philanthropic and developmental initiatives over the years. Your impact in lives of children, women entrepreneurs, young girls and many more in this country is heartwarming. I applaud your efforts to positively impact individuals and communities and I am very proud of your achievements”.