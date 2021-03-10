The Majority leader in Parliament will make the presentation in the stead of the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10 am.

Mr Ofori-Atta was flown to the United States of America on Sunday, February 14, 2021, to seek medical treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors advise require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance said on Valentine’s Day.

Earlier, this website reported that President Akufo-Addo has elected Alan Kyerematen to present government’s budget statement for 2021.

But it is unclear what exactly has led to change in who presents the 2021 budget on behalf of the unwell Finance Minister designate.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako/ Enyan/ Esiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has questioned the decision of the President to delegate the reading of the 2021 budget to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The immediate past Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament noted that the current circumstances will not soften their scrutiny of whoever delivers the budget and its policies.

He noted that Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be put in a position where he has to answer for a budget he did not prepare.

“Who is going to stand to defend the policies in the budget statement? They are not going to have it easy, I can assure you.”

“We will ask questions. We will have to debate it. He will answer to all the issues that we will raise with the budget.”

“If he is the one going to read before us and present the budget to us, he should be ready to answer the questions as well,” Mr. Forson told Citi News in an interview.