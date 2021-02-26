According to him, the Ministry of Trade and Industry under Alan Kyerematen has rapidly improved Ghana's industrialization sector hence he needs to be supported to succeed.

He explained that the Ministry is working hard and bringing out entrepreneurial skills and encouraging young people to spot business opportunities.

"We are paying greater attention to making Ghana an easy place to do business and set up industries that are why all Ghanaians must support President Akufo-Addo and Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to boost Ghana's automobile industry," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Apart from the one district one factory initiative, the Trade and Industry Ministry is also embarking on what we call Strategic Anchor Industries," he said.

"So hopefully, within the next 5 years, we will be diversifying our economy away from cocoa and gold and we will be looking at the Petrochemical industry and integrated iron and steel industry, aluminum and Bauxite industry which then leads us on to a new vehicle assembly and automotive industry," Nana Kay said.